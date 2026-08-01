California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in onsemi $ON

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,520 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 20,098 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of onsemi worth $29,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in onsemi by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.
Key Headlines Impacting onsemi
Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain moderately optimistic, with a median price target of $115, well above the recent trading level. Expectations are supported by improving auto and industrial demand, accelerating AI data-center revenue and potential benefits from onsemi’s planned Synaptics acquisition. Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting ON Semiconductor Stock Will Climb or Sink?
- Positive Sentiment: onsemi’s prior quarter exceeded consensus estimates for both earnings and revenue, while management projected second-quarter EPS of $0.65 to $0.77. Investors will look for continued evidence that the semiconductor cycle has moved beyond its trough. Polymarket Odds: Will PLTR, GRAB, ON Beat Earnings on Monday?
- Neutral Sentiment: The August 3 earnings release is the main immediate catalyst. Market-based expectations indicate uncertainty over whether onsemi will beat estimates, increasing the likelihood of volatility around the report. Polymarket Odds: Will PLTR, GRAB, ON Beat Earnings on Monday?
- Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about weak electric-vehicle demand and onsemi’s elevated valuation, which leaves less room for disappointment if automotive orders or guidance soften. Should You Buy, Sell or Hold onsemi Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
- Negative Sentiment: Insider trading data show 12 open-market sales and no purchases among onsemi insiders over the past six months, including sales by the CEO and CFO. This may reinforce caution ahead of earnings, although insider sales can reflect compensation or portfolio-planning decisions. onsemi gains as chip stocks rebound and investors look ahead to Q2 results
onsemi Price Performance
Shares of ON opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $134.92. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01.
onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on ON. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on onsemi from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of onsemi in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on onsemi from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.24.
View Our Latest Stock Report on onsemi
onsemi Profile
(Free Report
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onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.
Further Reading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report).
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