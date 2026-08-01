California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in onsemi $ON

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,520 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 20,098 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of onsemi worth $29,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get onsemi alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in onsemi by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $134.92. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ON. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on onsemi from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of onsemi in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on onsemi from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on onsemi

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider onsemi, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and onsemi wasn't on the list.

While onsemi currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here