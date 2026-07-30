California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,567 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 21,337 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Dell Technologies worth $79,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $426,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,854 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company's stock worth $337,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $369.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $239.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.57. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Citic Securities lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $494.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DELL

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Demand for Dell’s AI servers remains robust. Reports on long-term supply agreements and customer deposits for future AI hardware suggest strong order visibility and continued spending by large technology customers. SK Hynix AI supply agreements article

Demand for Dell’s AI servers remains robust. Reports on long-term supply agreements and customer deposits for future AI hardware suggest strong order visibility and continued spending by large technology customers. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains constructive on Dell’s AI-server growth, backlog expansion and valuation relative to other major AI stocks. Positive earnings-estimate revisions and a technical “hammer” pattern were cited as potential signs of stabilization after the recent decline. Dell bottom-fisher analysis

Analyst commentary remains constructive on Dell’s AI-server growth, backlog expansion and valuation relative to other major AI stocks. Positive earnings-estimate revisions and a technical “hammer” pattern were cited as potential signs of stabilization after the recent decline. Positive Sentiment: Dell is broadening its AI strategy beyond servers by joining an open-source cybersecurity alliance focused on AI threat detection and defense. The initiative could strengthen Dell’s positioning in enterprise AI infrastructure and security. Dell joins AI cybersecurity alliance

Dell is broadening its AI strategy beyond servers by joining an open-source cybersecurity alliance focused on AI threat detection and defense. The initiative could strengthen Dell’s positioning in enterprise AI infrastructure and security. Positive Sentiment: Expanded retail distribution of the Dell XPS 13 in India, including in-store demonstrations and online availability, supports Dell’s premium-PC visibility. Separately, growing demand for premium AI PCs may provide an additional consumer growth opportunity. Dell XPS 13 retail expansion

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 16,679 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.37, for a total value of $6,611,055.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 59,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $26,982,001.68. Following the sale, the director owned 89,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,465,745.88. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683 over the last three months. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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