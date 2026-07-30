California State Teachers Retirement System Has $88.66 Million Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,224 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,115 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Cencora worth $88,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cencora alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Cencora by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE COR opened at $318.54 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.82 and a 52-week high of $377.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.66 and a 200-day moving average of $315.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. The firm had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora's payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Cencora declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore set a $360.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 price target on Cencora in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Cencora from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $367.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COR

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, Director Lauren M. Tyler bought 550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,932.57. This represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cencora

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cencora, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cencora wasn't on the list.

While Cencora currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here