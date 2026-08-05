California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Fluor Corporation $FLR

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR - Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,824 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 33,734 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Fluor worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $205,732,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth $205,080,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167,676 shares of the construction company's stock worth $204,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,712 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,327,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $66,036,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Stock Up 2.7%

Fluor stock opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. Fluor Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $54.79.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company's revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Weiss Ratings raised Fluor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Fluor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fluor

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation NYSE: FLR is a global engineering and construction firm that provides integrated solutions across the energy, chemicals, mining, clean energy, infrastructure and government services markets. The company's core offerings include engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, maintenance and project management services, with capabilities spanning feasibility studies, detailed design and turnkey delivery. Fluor's diversified portfolio encompasses conventional oil and gas facilities, liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, petrochemical facilities, power generation projects, transportation infrastructure and federal government programs.

Founded in 1912 by John Simon Fluor as the Fluor Construction Company in Pomona, California, the firm has grown into an industry leader headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR - Free Report).

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