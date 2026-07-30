California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,096 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,151 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,096 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of American Electric Power worth $81,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 149.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company's stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,505 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 95.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 79,111 shares of the company's stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $129.65 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.70 and a twelve month high of $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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