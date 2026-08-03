California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,016 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,340 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $18,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,990 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $21,399,000 after acquiring an additional 17,537 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,303 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 466,847 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $98,925,000 after purchasing an additional 31,566 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,984,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 299.3% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company's stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its EPS forecasts across multiple periods, including FY2026 to $7.65 from $7.21, FY2027 to $9.68 from $8.89, and FY2028 to $10.40 from $9.31. The firm also increased estimates for several upcoming quarters, signaling expectations for stronger profitability. J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock information

Zacks Research raised its EPS forecasts across multiple periods, including FY2026 to $7.65 from $7.21, FY2027 to $9.68 from $8.89, and FY2028 to $10.40 from $9.31. The firm also increased estimates for several upcoming quarters, signaling expectations for stronger profitability. Positive Sentiment: Notable quarterly revisions included Q3 2026 EPS rising to $2.05 from $1.97, Q4 2026 to $2.19 from $2.07, Q2 2027 to $2.05 from $1.79, Q3 2027 to $3.16 from $2.93, and Q2 2028 to $2.49 from $2.14. These upgrades support the bullish case for JBHT’s longer-term earnings growth.

Notable quarterly revisions included Q3 2026 EPS rising to $2.05 from $1.97, Q4 2026 to $2.19 from $2.07, Q2 2027 to $2.05 from $1.79, Q3 2027 to $3.16 from $2.93, and Q2 2028 to $2.49 from $2.14. These upgrades support the bullish case for JBHT’s longer-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a “Strong-Buy” rating, reinforcing the favorable analyst view. The estimate increases follow J.B. Hunt’s latest quarterly report, when the company exceeded both revenue and EPS expectations and posted year-over-year revenue growth.

Zacks Research maintained a “Strong-Buy” rating, reinforcing the favorable analyst view. The estimate increases follow J.B. Hunt’s latest quarterly report, when the company exceeded both revenue and EPS expectations and posted year-over-year revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Although the estimates were raised, Zacks’ FY2026 forecast of $7.65 EPS remains slightly below the broader consensus estimate of $7.75, suggesting that near-term upside expectations are positive but not uniformly above market forecasts.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus set a $285.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $299.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $280.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $286.30.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Webb sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $426,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,362.81. This trade represents a 8.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total transaction of $516,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,752.80. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,847 shares of company stock worth $4,162,861. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $271.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.28 and a 200 day moving average of $244.30. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $299.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.20. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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