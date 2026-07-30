California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 78,718 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,313,453 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 78,718 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $77,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 467,434 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $12,849,000 after buying an additional 59,013 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 291,741 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 90,593 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 156,764 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 50,403 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,683 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 32,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of KMI opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is 76.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $196,695.40. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 164,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,235.20. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,598 shares of company stock valued at $693,689. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.50.

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Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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