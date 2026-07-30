California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $119,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,012,296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,949,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,504,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,887 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,010,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,551,858,000 after acquiring an additional 835,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8,620.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 664,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $512,881,000 after acquiring an additional 656,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 528.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 721,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $405,596,000 after acquiring an additional 606,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Key Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Potentially solid quarterly results: Investors are looking for continued growth from Dupixent, Eylea HD and Libtayo, along with updates on buybacks and Regeneron’s development pipeline. The prior quarter showed strong momentum, with revenue rising 19% year over year and EPS exceeding analyst expectations. Regeneron To Report Earnings Tomorrow

Investors are looking for continued growth from Dupixent, Eylea HD and Libtayo, along with updates on buybacks and Regeneron’s development pipeline. The prior quarter showed strong momentum, with revenue rising 19% year over year and EPS exceeding analyst expectations. Positive Sentiment: Partnered Arcalyst momentum: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals exceeded second-quarter expectations, supported by sales of Arcalyst, which is partnered with Regeneron. The update may reinforce confidence in the commercial performance and royalty contribution of the collaboration, although the impact on REGN is indirect. Kiniksa Tops Q2 Estimates on Regeneron-Partnered Arcalyst

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals exceeded second-quarter expectations, supported by sales of Arcalyst, which is partnered with Regeneron. The update may reinforce confidence in the commercial performance and royalty contribution of the collaboration, although the impact on REGN is indirect. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings are the next major catalyst: Regeneron is scheduled to report before the market opens Thursday. Investors will focus on product sales, full-year guidance, pipeline commentary and management’s response to the recent clinical setback. Regeneron to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Regeneron is scheduled to report before the market opens Thursday. Investors will focus on product sales, full-year guidance, pipeline commentary and management’s response to the recent clinical setback. Negative Sentiment: Failed melanoma trial and litigation overhang: Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities class actions alleging that Regeneron and executives misled investors about the Phase 3 Fianlimab-Libtayo trial, including its protocol changes and clinical differentiation. The trial failure reportedly caused a sharp selloff and an approximately $11 billion loss in market value. The lawsuits themselves may not create an immediate cash liability, but they add reputational, legal and pipeline risk. Investors have until September 14, 2026, to seek lead-plaintiff status. Regeneron Investor Alert

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $695.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $638.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $711.76. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $541.00 and a 12-month high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $995.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $787.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

See Also

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