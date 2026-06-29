Cambient Family Office LLC Has $21.89 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Cambient Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,804 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 3.1% of Cambient Family Office LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cambient Family Office LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $21,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock worth $29,789,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock worth $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock worth $126,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 318.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company's stock worth $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,206.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,036.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,021.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,215.76.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP recommended approval of Jaypirca (pirtobrutinib) for adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia across all lines of therapy, which could expand Lilly’s oncology revenue opportunity in the EU. Article Title

The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP recommended approval of for adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia across all lines of therapy, which could expand Lilly’s oncology revenue opportunity in the EU. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focused on Lilly’s obesity franchise, with new details on the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program that could broaden access to Foundayo (orforglipron) and Zepbound for eligible Medicare Part D patients starting July 1. Article Title

Investors are also focused on Lilly’s obesity franchise, with new details on the program that could broaden access to and for eligible Medicare Part D patients starting July 1. Positive Sentiment: Management’s expanded access push and continued clinical progress in obesity/diabetes are reinforcing the view that Lilly remains a leader in the weight-loss drug race, supporting bullish sentiment. Article Title

Management’s expanded access push and continued clinical progress in obesity/diabetes are reinforcing the view that Lilly remains a leader in the weight-loss drug race, supporting bullish sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent coverage highlights Lilly’s strong pipeline and market leadership, but also notes valuation concerns and a less attractive entry point after the stock’s big run. Article Title

Some recent coverage highlights Lilly’s strong pipeline and market leadership, but also notes valuation concerns and a less attractive entry point after the stock’s big run. Neutral Sentiment: News about Lilly launching its cancer drug Tanstrive in India adds another growth angle, but it appears to be a smaller near-term stock driver than the obesity and EU approval updates. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,235.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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