Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,624 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,028 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,431,949 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,725,294,000 after buying an additional 303,464 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,666,777 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,227,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $978,558,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,821,358 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $661,339,000 after acquiring an additional 461,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,433,042 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $620,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,323 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $90.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $93.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.25.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's payout ratio is 25.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus set a $105.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $108.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

Further Reading

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