Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 43,711 Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,711 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $15,444,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 275,943 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $86,596,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $19,060,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,776 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $106,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $7,075,000. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,337,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and cloud momentum remain the primary catalyst. Alphabet reported quarterly revenue of $119.8 billion, up 24% year over year, while Google Cloud revenue reportedly surged 82% to $24.8 billion. Its $514 billion cloud backlog and broad Gemini Enterprise adoption support the view that AI spending is beginning to generate commercial returns. Alphabet: The $514 Billion Backlog Doesn't Lie

Alphabet reported quarterly revenue of $119.8 billion, up 24% year over year, while Google Cloud revenue reportedly surged 82% to $24.8 billion. Its $514 billion cloud backlog and broad Gemini Enterprise adoption support the view that AI spending is beginning to generate commercial returns. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet is gaining exposure to several AI growth markets. MediaTek is targeting 15%–20% of the estimated $80 billion custom AI-chip market in 2027, potentially creating an opportunity for Alphabet’s cloud infrastructure. Separately, SpaceX said new computing deals with Google and Anthropic contributed to sharply higher revenue, highlighting demand for Google’s AI-related capacity. MediaTek Wants 20% of Custom AI Chips

MediaTek is targeting 15%–20% of the estimated $80 billion custom AI-chip market in 2027, potentially creating an opportunity for Alphabet’s cloud infrastructure. Separately, SpaceX said new computing deals with Google and Anthropic contributed to sharply higher revenue, highlighting demand for Google’s AI-related capacity. Positive Sentiment: Waymo is providing another long-term growth narrative. Alphabet’s self-driving subsidiary opened its Dallas robotaxi service to the public, while a separate analysis found Waymo vehicles crash substantially less often than human-driven vehicles. Wider availability and safety data could improve investor confidence in Waymo’s commercialization prospects. Waymo Opens Robotaxi Service in Dallas

Alphabet’s self-driving subsidiary opened its Dallas robotaxi service to the public, while a separate analysis found Waymo vehicles crash substantially less often than human-driven vehicles. Wider availability and safety data could improve investor confidence in Waymo’s commercialization prospects. Neutral Sentiment: White House discussions may shape Alphabet’s AI regulatory environment. Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta representatives met with Trump administration advisers regarding voluntary safety testing and a proposed AI oversight framework. The outcome could affect development costs, product launches and competitive dynamics, but no immediate policy change was announced. AI Companies Meet With White House

Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta representatives met with Trump administration advisers regarding voluntary safety testing and a proposed AI oversight framework. The outcome could affect development costs, product launches and competitive dynamics, but no immediate policy change was announced. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about the scale and payoff of AI investment. Alphabet is among several technology companies facing approximately $1.09 trillion in future data-center lease commitments, while a Google executive warned that heavy AI spending could create a temporary revenue gap. Comparable AI models from DeepSeek are also reportedly matching Gemini performance at far lower testing costs, raising pricing and margin concerns. AI Data-Center Lease Burden

Alphabet is among several technology companies facing approximately $1.09 trillion in future data-center lease commitments, while a Google executive warned that heavy AI spending could create a temporary revenue gap. Comparable AI models from DeepSeek are also reportedly matching Gemini performance at far lower testing costs, raising pricing and margin concerns. Negative Sentiment: Legal and governance headlines add pressure. Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into potential claims on behalf of Alphabet investors. The announcement does not establish wrongdoing, but securities investigations can increase headline risk and investor uncertainty. Pomerantz Investor Alert

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of GOOG opened at $375.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.47 and a 1 year high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $355.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. The business had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 196,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $3,832,277.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Freedom Capital raised Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $445.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $410.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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