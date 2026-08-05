Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Shares in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cummins by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Cummins by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 52 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 701 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.75, for a total value of $482,813.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,755. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald G. Jackson sold 730 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.92, for a total value of $518,971.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,010.72. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 13,579 shares of company stock worth $9,377,684 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $637.42 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.14 and a 52 week high of $737.76. The company has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $669.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 29.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This is an increase from Cummins's previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Cummins's payout ratio is 41.52%.

Cummins News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cummins reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $9.46 billion, ahead of the $9.33 billion consensus estimate and up 9.4% year over year. The company cited record demand for standby power used by data centers and improving North American truck markets. Cummins Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results; Raises Full-Year Outlook

Cummins reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $9.46 billion, ahead of the $9.33 billion consensus estimate and up 9.4% year over year. The company cited record demand for standby power used by data centers and improving North American truck markets. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook and provided revenue guidance of $37 billion to $38 billion, broadly consistent with analysts’ expectations. Management’s comments suggest continued momentum from data-center infrastructure spending and commercial vehicle demand. Cummins Raises Outlook as Profit, Sales Climb

The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook and provided revenue guidance of $37 billion to $38 billion, broadly consistent with analysts’ expectations. Management’s comments suggest continued momentum from data-center infrastructure spending and commercial vehicle demand. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were reported at roughly $6.73 to $6.94 per share, depending on the source, below consensus estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.33. The earnings miss appears to have outweighed the revenue beat and raised guidance, increasing concern about margins and near-term profitability. Cummins misses quarterly profit estimates despite strong generator demand

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cummins from $752.00 to $761.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cummins from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cummins from $794.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cummins from $815.00 to $901.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $740.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMI

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

Further Reading

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