Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in American Express Company $AXP

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,332 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in American Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on American Express from $324.00 to $315.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on American Express from $312.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $372.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $347.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.39. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $290.63 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The company has a market capitalization of $234.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.12. American Express had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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