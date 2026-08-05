Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips $COP

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,575 shares of the energy producer's stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 151.0% in the first quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company's stock.

Key ConocoPhillips News

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $135.87.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

See Also

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