Cantillon Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830,525 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of American Tower worth $321,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $99,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,446.96. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur bought 2,671 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $914,640.80. This represents a 117.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $193.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.58. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. American Tower's payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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