Cantillon Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,459,153 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Entegris worth $207,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Entegris by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $512,472.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,624,394.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 6,326 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $886,715.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 50,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,025,460.57. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $15,215,629. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $125.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $159.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.72 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Entegris from $111.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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