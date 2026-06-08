Cantillon Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,395 Shares of Moody's Corporation $MCO

Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,400 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Moody's worth $227,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Moody's by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 363 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody's by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody's by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 753 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Moody's by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody's by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Moody's

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total value of $665,533.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,564 shares in the company, valued at $23,846,709.88. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $71,679.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $900,534.95. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Moody's in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moody's from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Moody's from $574.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $531.00 price target on shares of Moody's in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Moody's in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $544.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Moody's

Moody's Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $451.54 on Monday. Moody's Corporation has a 52 week low of $402.28 and a 52 week high of $546.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $447.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.23.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.11. Moody's had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moody's Corporation will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Moody's's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

Further Reading

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