Cantillon Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,258,493 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,136 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of SS&C Technologies worth $372,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 502 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $69.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.44. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is 33.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

See Also

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