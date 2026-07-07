Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,954 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,809 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,489 shares of the company's stock worth $16,455,000 after buying an additional 68,458 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 46,688 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 365,551 shares of the company's stock worth $44,477,000 after acquiring an additional 76,075 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 722,857 shares of the company's stock worth $81,755,000 after acquiring an additional 478,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,438 shares of the company's stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,129 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $316,858,235.98. This trade represents a 6.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,898 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $5,189,397.74. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and have sold 242,649 shares worth $20,250,598. Insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of HOOD opened at $117.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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