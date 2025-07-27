Capital City Trust Co. FL Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,574 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company's stock worth $12,278,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852,076 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company's stock worth $9,747,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,129 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,740,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,222 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,757,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,304,811,000 after buying an additional 1,493,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,448,219 shares of the company's stock worth $7,294,025,000 after buying an additional 1,204,337 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $811.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $769.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. The firm's 50 day moving average is $771.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "reduce" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,012.56.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

