Capital International Inc. CA Acquires 63,433 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303,791 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 63,433 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in AbbVie were worth $69,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,155,601,000 after buying an additional 448,554 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,044,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,888,000 after buying an additional 151,644 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 25.5% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,024,000 after buying an additional 81,625 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 55,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,885,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $235.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

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AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $227.68 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $181.73 and a one year high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $402.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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