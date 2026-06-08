Capital International Inc. CA Buys 12,173 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,914 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Cvfg LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Flavin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 45,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $9,925,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,906.93. This trade represents a 80.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $237.50 to $238.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $263.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $243.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $228.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $218.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $172.73 and a 1 year high of $243.94. The company has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 20.89%.The firm's revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The PNC Financial Services Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

Further Reading

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