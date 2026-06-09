Capital International Inc. CA Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,303 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 125,635 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of DIS opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here