Capital International Inc. CA Has $36.96 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,716 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in S&P Global were worth $36,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 5.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $893,511,000 after purchasing an additional 88,526 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 17.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $425.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $424.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $546.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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