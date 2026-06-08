Capital International Inc. CA Invests $16.88 Million in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,462 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $16,880,000. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.05% of Verisk Analytics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $237.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 6,765 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $1,201,666.95. Following the sale, the director owned 69,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,273,877.74. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,119. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $181.73 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $176.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.94 and a 1 year high of $321.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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