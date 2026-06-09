Capital International Inc. CA Invests $3.41 Million in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,414,000.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on MongoDB from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $396.39.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,453,500. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total transaction of $15,326,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 161,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,980,727.92. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 116,616 shares of company stock worth $41,956,174 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $352.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -952.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,505.91 and a beta of 1.57. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $444.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.42.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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