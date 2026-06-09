Capital International Inc. CA Lowers Stock Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,166 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 8,951 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Strategy were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Strategy by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its stake in Strategy by 492.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 250 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSTR. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Strategy from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Strategy from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.93.

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Strategy Trading Up 5.6%

MSTR opened at $127.20 on Tuesday. Strategy Inc has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $457.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.50.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($16.49) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Strategy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $11,129,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 119,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,238,695.25. The trade was a 43.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $3,925,451.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,160,669.09. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 190,649 shares of company stock valued at $24,968,729 in the last three months. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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