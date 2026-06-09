Capital International Inc. CA Purchases Shares of 64,880 Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,880 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,171,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $79.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $111.10. The stock's 50 day moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.94%.The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Brown & Brown's payout ratio is 21.22%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 47,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,719,159.10. The trade was a 4.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc NYSE: BRO is a professional insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm that provides a broad range of property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, and specialty insurance products. The company works with commercial, public sector and individual clients to design and place insurance programs, manage claims and loss control, and deliver risk management consulting. Its services also include wholesale brokerage, program administration and other specialty distribution solutions that connect carriers and intermediaries to niche markets.

Brown & Brown operates through a decentralized model of operating units and subsidiaries, enabling local client service with the scale to access national and specialty markets.

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