Capital International Inc. CA Sells 15,074 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,381 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,074 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $18,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova won new wind business in India, including a 100 MW order from Powerica to supply 28 onshore turbines for a Gujarat project. The deal supports the company’s renewable backlog and expands deployment of its 3.8 MW turbine platform in a key growth market.

GE Vernova won new wind business in India, including a 100 MW order from Powerica to supply 28 onshore turbines for a Gujarat project. The deal supports the company’s renewable backlog and expands deployment of its 3.8 MW turbine platform in a key growth market. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight GE Vernova as a beneficiary of rising AI-driven power demand, with stronger prospects in gas turbines, grid equipment, and broader electrification spending.

Recent commentary continues to highlight GE Vernova as a beneficiary of rising AI-driven power demand, with stronger prospects in gas turbines, grid equipment, and broader electrification spending. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with several firms maintaining Buy ratings and high price targets, reflecting confidence in GE Vernova’s growth and pricing power.

Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with several firms maintaining Buy ratings and high price targets, reflecting confidence in GE Vernova’s growth and pricing power. Neutral Sentiment: The company is also preparing to launch its 3.8 MW “workhorse” turbine in India, signaling continued product expansion, though the near-term stock impact is likely limited unless it translates into more orders.

The company is also preparing to launch its 3.8 MW “workhorse” turbine in India, signaling continued product expansion, though the near-term stock impact is likely limited unless it translates into more orders. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest remains elevated after GE Vernova’s strong earnings, but the stock’s premium valuation means expectations are already high and can amplify moves on any new headlines.

Investor interest remains elevated after GE Vernova’s strong earnings, but the stock’s premium valuation means expectations are already high and can amplify moves on any new headlines. Negative Sentiment: GE Vernova is facing fraud allegations from Iberdrola related to the Vineyard Wind offshore project, and a Boston judge declined to reconsider an order keeping the company on the project. That legal dispute adds uncertainty around execution, liability, and valuation.

GE Vernova is facing fraud allegations from Iberdrola related to the Vineyard Wind offshore project, and a Boston judge declined to reconsider an order keeping the company on the project. That legal dispute adds uncertainty around execution, liability, and valuation. Negative Sentiment: CEO Victor Abate recently sold shares in a disclosed SEC filing, which may add to cautious sentiment even though the sale appears small relative to the company’s size.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $935.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $251.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.24. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,003.76 and its 200 day moving average is $821.40. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.65 and a twelve month high of $1,181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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