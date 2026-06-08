Capital International Inc. CA Sells 19,212 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 19,212 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $453.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.46 and a 12 month high of $510.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.11.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Applied Materials's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Applied Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Truist Financial set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $390.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $470.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.86, for a total transaction of $1,247,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 136,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,901,331.18. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 268 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.22, for a total transaction of $116,370.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,858,461.60. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 53,896 shares of company stock valued at $27,135,121 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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