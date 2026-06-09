Capital International Inc. CA Sells 414,587 Shares of Vale S.A. $VALE

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,335 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 414,587 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Vale were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vale alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL increased its position in shares of Vale by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 72,358 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Vale by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vale

In related news, insider Parenti Grazielle Tallia bought 10,464 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $168,575.04. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $168,575.04. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sobrinho Sami Arap bought 12,990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $209,268.90. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 12,990 shares in the company, valued at $209,268.90. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing.

Vale Stock Down 1.5%

VALE stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.46. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 7.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Vale from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vale from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Vale from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vale from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.65.

Get Our Latest Report on VALE

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vale, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vale wasn't on the list.

While Vale currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here