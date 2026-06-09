Capital International Inc. CA Sells 61,538 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,467 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 61,538 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Oracle by 6.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Oracle by 19.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9%

Oracle stock opened at $211.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.19.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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