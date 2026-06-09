Capital International Inc. CA Takes $6.30 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 262,216 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $6,298,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE HPE opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 34,001 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $852,745.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,385.08. This represents a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $188,626.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $233,323.80. The trade was a 44.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 702,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,171 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $39.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $32.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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