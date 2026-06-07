Capital International Inc. CA Trims Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Capital International Inc. CA cut its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,758 shares of the company's stock after selling 74,588 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in RTX were worth $96,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $3,167,626,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,950 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in RTX by 27.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,796,746 shares of the company's stock valued at $802,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,456 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at $150,078,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in RTX by 13.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,167,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,199,338,000 after acquiring an additional 846,656 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

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RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $181.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $135.43 and a 52 week high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. RTX's payout ratio is 54.78%.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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