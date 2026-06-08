Capital International Investors Acquires 40,204 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,774,123 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 40,204 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.48% of Applied Materials worth $970,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.86, for a total transaction of $1,247,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 136,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,901,331.18. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 1,128 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $507,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,944,800. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 53,896 shares of company stock valued at $27,135,121 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $453.01 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.46 and a fifty-two week high of $510.75. The company has a market capitalization of $359.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.67. The business's 50 day moving average price is $408.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Applied Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Applied Materials's payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $390.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial set a $575.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $470.13.

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Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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