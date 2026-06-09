Capital International Investors Cuts Stake in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Capital International Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281,667 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.64% of Rubrik worth $98,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rubrik by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,694,503 shares of the company's stock worth $1,123,836,000 after buying an additional 1,678,255 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rubrik by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,947,785 shares of the company's stock worth $406,955,000 after acquiring an additional 485,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,907,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rubrik by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,649 shares of the company's stock worth $193,433,000 after acquiring an additional 178,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rubrik by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,073,044 shares of the company's stock worth $185,724,000 after acquiring an additional 136,262 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 122,613 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,909,946.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 564,901 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,228.20. This trade represents a 17.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $930,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $393,411.15. This represents a 70.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 398,939 shares of company stock worth $27,628,167. Insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RBRK shares. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RBRK

Rubrik Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.09. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $366.31 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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