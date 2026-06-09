Capital International Investors Cuts Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Capital International Investors lowered its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,632 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 26,796 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.32% of Comfort Systems USA worth $106,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company's stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company's stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 69.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,631 shares of the construction company's stock worth $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,851.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,744.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,364.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $469.16 and a twelve month high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total value of $2,020,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $66,295,571.84. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total transaction of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares in the company, valued at $317,319,555.76. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,991.50.

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About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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