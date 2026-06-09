Capital International Investors Has $130.43 Million Holdings in ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN - Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,224,699 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 236,287 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.31% of ServiceTitan worth $130,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $159,839.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $69.86. This represents a 99.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O'connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $294,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 79,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,679,984.88. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,468 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.89% of the company's stock.

ServiceTitan Price Performance

ServiceTitan stock opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.17 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 0.12.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.40 million. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 13.44%.ServiceTitan's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceTitan

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc NASDAQ: TTAN is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company's platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan's offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

Further Reading

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