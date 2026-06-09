Capital International Investors Has $186.59 Million Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334,466 shares of the bank's stock after selling 33,369 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.99% of Wintrust Financial worth $186,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company's stock.

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Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $151.59 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $147.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.52. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $116.57 and a 1 year high of $162.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.26. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Wintrust Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $168.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Wintrust Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 9,579 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,425,546.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 179,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,759,324.20. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Suzet M. Mckinney sold 500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $492,014.88. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 13,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report).

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