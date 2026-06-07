Capital International Investors Has $4.69 Billion Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,471,554 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 343,420 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 2.84% of Accenture worth $4,687,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Accenture by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 110 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Accenture from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered Accenture from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $253.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Accenture Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $178.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.34. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $155.82 and a 12-month high of $321.77. The company has a market capitalization of $118.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.61%.The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.40%.

More Accenture News

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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