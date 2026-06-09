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Capital International Investors Has $88 Million Position in Warrior Met Coal $HCC

Written by MarketBeat
June 9, 2026
Warrior Met Coal logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Capital International Investors boosted its Warrior Met Coal stake by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, ending with 998,103 shares valued at about $88 million.
  • Warrior Met Coal reported Q1 earnings of $1.37 per share, slightly below estimates, while revenue rose 52.9% year over year to $458.6 million. Analysts still expect full-year EPS of 6.78.
  • The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, and its shares have traded between a 52-week low of $40.80 and high of $110.39. Meanwhile, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares at $110 each.
  • Interested in Warrior Met Coal? Here are five stocks we like better.

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 998,103 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.90% of Warrior Met Coal worth $88,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 217.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 266.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,337.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 710 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $99.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.62. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $110.39.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.57 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Warrior Met Coal's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HCC

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,250. This represents a 22.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

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