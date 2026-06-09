Capital International Investors Makes New $53.38 Million Investment in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,213,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,382,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.76% of Clearwater Analytics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 627.5% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -135.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.60. The firm's fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $25.07.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $221.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.09 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. Clearwater Analytics's quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 51,967 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,236,814.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,415,619 shares in the company, valued at $33,691,732.20. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 14,686 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $349,526.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 210,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,000,594.20. The trade was a 6.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 184,332 shares of company stock worth $4,390,862 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $24.55 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $24.55 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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