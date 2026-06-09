Capital International Investors Sells 1,136,964 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Capital International Investors decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877,336 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,136,964 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.18% of Analog Devices worth $237,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Analog Devices by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $432.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $403.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $439.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock's fifty day moving average is $384.20 and its 200 day moving average is $330.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,594 shares of company stock worth $38,873,292. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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