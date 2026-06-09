Capital International Investors Sells 645,349 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744,923 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 645,349 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 3.33% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $79,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 814.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 21,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,617.72. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mui Sung Yeo sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 59,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,700. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

KLIC stock opened at $102.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.56 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.58. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $110.78.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.75 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLIC

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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