Capital International Ltd. CA Boosts Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,123,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 80,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 571,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $99,918,000 after buying an additional 40,153 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 334,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $67,934,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $596,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,377,406.64. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,719,400. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,793,190 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $329.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.65 and a 200 day moving average of $265.85. The company has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.85 and a 12-month high of $370.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The firm's revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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