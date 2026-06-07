Capital International Ltd. CA Buys New Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,837,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,985,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,788,981,000 after acquiring an additional 431,382 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company's stock worth $657,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,628 shares of the company's stock worth $545,222,000 after purchasing an additional 63,434 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,483,396 shares of the company's stock worth $477,550,000 after purchasing an additional 563,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,384 shares of the company's stock worth $604,429,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total transaction of $17,534,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,929,438.50. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,453,500. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,616 shares of company stock worth $26,629,774. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $350.74 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $444.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of -947.95 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.35.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The firm had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of MongoDB from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $394.45.

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About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

See Also

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