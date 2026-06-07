Capital International Ltd. CA Grows Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 714.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,636 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 72,487 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $26,000. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $187.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.53.

View Our Latest Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of KKR opened at $93.51 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.17. The company has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $153.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.'s payout ratio is 26.53%.

KKR & Co. Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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