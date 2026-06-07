Capital International Ltd. CA Has $22.78 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,865 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 35,274 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $22,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 97.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.2% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.4%

BSX stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Boston Scientific

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

See Also

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