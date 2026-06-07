Capital International Ltd. CA Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,292 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock worth $41,306,353,000 after buying an additional 3,032,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock worth $10,179,099,000 after buying an additional 4,190,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,865,055,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,499,351 shares of the company's stock worth $3,084,467,000 after buying an additional 1,197,432 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,133,331 shares of the company's stock worth $2,772,345,000 after buying an additional 129,247 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore set a $235.00 price objective on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $227.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.73 and a 52 week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

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About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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