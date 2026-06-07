Capital International Ltd. CA Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,729 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,398,991,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in S&P Global by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,037,912 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,587,910,000 after buying an additional 922,433 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in S&P Global by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 488,185 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $255,121,000 after buying an additional 380,603 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $180,503,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in S&P Global by 79.8% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 766,043 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $372,841,000 after buying an additional 339,947 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore decreased their target price on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $425.16 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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